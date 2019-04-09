ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The 2019 Broncos preseason schedule has been released with three of the five preseason games having a set date. The preseason opener is the Hall of Fame game vs. Atlanta on Thursday Aug. 1.

Denver will then travel to Seattle for preseason game #2 which will be played sometime between Aug. 8-12. The second of their nationally televised preseason games will happen on Monday, Aug. 19 when the Broncos host the 49ers.

Their 2nd and last road preseason game will be against the Rams on Aug. 22-25. The final preseason game will be on Aug. 29 as Denver hosts Arizona.

The 2019 NFL Preseason Schedule! pic.twitter.com/DNk19K9xpI — NFL (@NFL) April 9, 2019

The exact dates and times for the preseason game will be released later this month when the NFL releases the complete 2019 regular season schedule.

DENVER BRONCOS 2019 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Aug. 1 (Thursday) Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio vs. Atlanta Falcons

Aug. 8-12 at Seattle

Aug. 19 (Monday) vs. San Francisco 49ers

Aug. 22-25 at Los Angeles Rams

Aug. 29 (Thursday) vs. Arizona