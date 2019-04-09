



– Students at Coronado High School in Colorado Springs got an unexpected lesson in wildlife management. They spotted a 200 lb. black bear in a culvert behind the school on Monday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers used pepper spray and a bean bag gun to get the bear to move out of the area. Students shouted “don’t hurt the bear!”

Officers explained the best thing to do in these situations is to scare the bear so its stays away from humans.

The bear climbed up a tree and eventually left.

