WEATHER ALERTBlizzard Warning set to go into effect in the Denver metro area at noon Wednesday
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMThe Code
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Colorado Springs News, Coronado High School


COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at Coronado High School in Colorado Springs got an unexpected lesson in wildlife management. They spotted a 200 lb. black bear in a culvert behind the school on Monday.

(credit: CPW)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers used pepper spray and a bean bag gun to get the bear to move out of the area. Students shouted “don’t hurt the bear!”

(credit: CPW)

Officers explained the best thing to do in these situations is to scare the bear so its stays away from humans.

(credit: CPW)

The bear climbed up a tree and eventually left.

LINK: Living With Bears

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s