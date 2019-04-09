  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche may have All-Star forward Mikko Rantanen back for the start of their first-round playoff series against Calgary. Rantanen has been sidelined since suffering a lower-body injury at Dallas on March 21.

Rantanen is second on the team with 87 points and third in goals with 31.

DENVER, COLORADO – FEBRUARY 18: Mikko Rantanen #96 of the Colorado Avalanche looks for an opening against the Vegas Golden Knights at the Pepsi Center on February 18, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The right winger wore a red, no-contact jersey Monday at practice. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said after afterward that Rantanen has been “progressing like just we hoped” and that he could be a potential player for Game 1 in Calgary on Thursday night.

Rantanen’s return would reunite him with fellow All-Stars Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon. The trio has combined for 261 points and 106 goals this season.

