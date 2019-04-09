



— Colorado law enforcement authorities are conducting tests on a human skull to determine the deceased man’s identity. The Daily Camera reports that the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office has not been able to identify the skull found by a hiker near Mud Lake in Nederland in October 2017.

A coroner’s examination could not determine an identity or cause of death from the body found about 47 miles west of Denver.

The sheriff’s office says the skull underwent a facial reconstruction and was sent to the University of North Texas for testing, which determined the man was likely between the ages of 30 and 60 and of mixed European ancestry.

Authorities say entering DNA into a national database and searching missing person cases both failed to produce a match.

