DENVER (CBS4) – Denver and Colorado Springs swapped positions this year in the annual list of best places to live. The U.S. News & World Report ranked the 25 Best Places to Live for 2019.
Colorado Springs dropped to third, and Denver is ranked as the second best place to live in America.
Austin, Texas, was ranked No. 1 for the second year in a row.
The results are based on a public survey of thousands of people. The report relies in part on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the FBI.
The top 10 cities this year are:
- Austin
- Denver
- Colorado Springs
- Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Des Moines, Iowa
- Minneapolis-St. Paul
- San Francisco
- Portland
- Seattle
- Raleigh & Durham, North Carolina