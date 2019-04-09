



– Denver and Colorado Springs swapped positions this year in the annual list of best places to live. The U.S. News & World Report ranked the 25 Best Places to Live for 2019.

Colorado Springs dropped to third, and Denver is ranked as the second best place to live in America.

We’re very proud to be in the top three #Bestplaces to live in America for the second straight year. As #OlympicCityUSA, it’s always good to make the podium, and it’s great to see Colorado dominate the top three. https://t.co/sW4xRZNs0a @usnews — Mayor of Colorado Springs (@MayorofCOS) April 9, 2019

Austin, Texas, was ranked No. 1 for the second year in a row.

The results are based on a public survey of thousands of people. The report relies in part on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the FBI.

The top 10 cities this year are: