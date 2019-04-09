WEATHER ALERTBlizzard Warning set to go into effect in the Denver metro area at noon Wednesday
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Code
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Best Places to Live, Colorado Springs News, Denver News, U.S. News & World Report


DENVER (CBS4) – Denver and Colorado Springs swapped positions this year in the annual list of best places to live. The U.S. News & World Report ranked the 25 Best Places to Live for 2019.

(credit: CBS)

Colorado Springs dropped to third, and Denver is ranked as the second best place to live in America.

(credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Austin, Texas, was ranked No. 1 for the second year in a row.

The results are based on a public survey of thousands of people. The report relies in part on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the FBI.

The top 10 cities this year are:

  1. Austin
  2. Denver
  3. Colorado Springs
  4. Fayetteville, Arkansas
  5. Des Moines, Iowa
  6. Minneapolis-St. Paul
  7. San Francisco
  8. Portland
  9. Seattle
  10. Raleigh & Durham, North Carolina

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s