DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche will have the 4th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The Avs, who received the pick via a trade with the Ottawa Senators, had the top odds to get the number one pick entering the evening, but the top pick went to the New Jersey Devils.

The NHL Draft will take place on Friday June 21.

The New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks will round out the top three respectively.

The last time the Avs selected the 4th overall pick they drafted Cale Makar, who is currently their top prospect and is leading his UMass Minutemen to the NCAA Frozen Four this weekend. Makar is a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, which is given to the top college hockey player in the country.