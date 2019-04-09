



– A well-liked Valor Christian High School employee who was forced to leave the country is headed back to the U.S. Anthony Wanjiru worked for the school’s IT department.

The federal government had denied the extension of his work visa. Wanjiru is from Kenya. Now he’s on his way back to Colorado.

Students told CBS4 he was a big part of their community. They even campaigned for him to stay.

Colorado Senators Michael Bennett and Cory Gardner also looked into the situation to see what they could do, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

Valor Christian said the students are excited to be working with Wanjiru again.

