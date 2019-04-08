  • CBS4On Air

By Makenzie O'Keefe
DENVER (CBS4)– It’s a time to consider all the men and women who work around the clock on roadways across Colorado. That’s why this week is “Work Zone Awareness Week.”

(credit: CBS)

The Colorado Department of Transportation is launching a safety campaign to remind drivers to slow down in construction zones where people are working. It is also a chance to remember the men and women who lost their lives on the job.

Nolan Olson (credit: CDOT)

Nolan Olson was a CDOT worker who was killed by a passing car as he was filling potholes along US Highway 160 near Pagosa Springs in February 2018.

Olsen’s step-daughter will speak at CDOT’s event to spread awareness about the importance of drivers slowing down and paying attention in work zones.

Nolan Olson (credit: CDOT)

Transportation officials say speed is one of the biggest problems they see, and something that poses the greatest danger to workers.

