DENVER (CBS4)– It’s a time to consider all the men and women who work around the clock on roadways across Colorado. That’s why this week is “Work Zone Awareness Week.”

The Colorado Department of Transportation is launching a safety campaign to remind drivers to slow down in construction zones where people are working. It is also a chance to remember the men and women who lost their lives on the job.

Nolan Olson was a CDOT worker who was killed by a passing car as he was filling potholes along US Highway 160 near Pagosa Springs in February 2018.

Olsen’s step-daughter will speak at CDOT’s event to spread awareness about the importance of drivers slowing down and paying attention in work zones.

Transportation officials say speed is one of the biggest problems they see, and something that poses the greatest danger to workers.