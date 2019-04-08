DENVER (CBS4)– Cheesman Park is a jewel in the middle of Denver, but it can always use a little TLC, especially since it’s located right in the middle of densely populated neighborhoods. That’s why about 75 volunteers rolled up their sleeves and stepped in to help clean the area on Monday.

Crews hit the ground running at 9 a.m. and finished around noon.

This is all part of a nationwide program for Oroweat Bread. The baker teamed up with Denver’s Parks and Recreation Department to spruce up the park, doing everything from mulching to picking up trash, even re-painting street curbs.

The bread company says it is celebrating a return to all things natural, and – naturally – that includes giving back to the community.

“Because the community gives to us,” Oroweat Director of Sales, Tony Miller explained. “Our families live in this great community, and to give back feels really good. Definitely want to help with the parks to clean up the environment.”

The volunteers also enjoyed a lunch once they completed the clean-up, courtesy of Oroweat.