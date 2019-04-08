MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the NCAA Tournament championship game between Virginia and Texas Tech (all times local):

10:48 p.m.

Virginia has won the first men’s basketball championship in school history, getting a career-high 27 points from De’Andre Hunter and clutch play from Kyle Guy to beat Texas Tech 85-77 in overtime.

The first No. 1 seed out a year ago is the last one standing this year.

Hunter drained a 3-pointer with 12.9 seconds left to force the first overtime since 2008, when Mario Chalmers’ miracle helped Kansas top Memphis in San Antonio. The big forward continued to make plays in the extra session, including another 3 during an 11-0 run that put the game away.

Go ahead, Virginia fans: Time to yell “Wahoo!”

Guy finished with 24 points and Ty Jerome had 16 for the Cavaliers, who like the Red Raiders were appearing in the title game for the first time. Braxton Key added six points and 10 boards.

Brandone Francis had 17 points to lead five players in double-figures scoring for Texas Tech. Jarrett Culver and Davide Moretti scored 15 apiece and Kyler Edwards had 12.

The teams matched a championship game record with 21 combined 3-pointers.

— Dave Skretta reporting from Minneapolis.

___

10:32 p.m.

Texas Tech and Virginia are headed to overtime in the national title game, the first time it will be decided in an extra session since Kansas beat Memphis in 2008 in San Antonio.

The Red Raiders trailed 65-64 when Jarrett Culver hit a go-ahead basket, and Norense Odiase —a 61 percent foul shooter— added two free throws to extend the lead with 22.5 seconds to go.

Rather than call timeout, the Cavaliers’ Ty Jerome rushed up the left side of the floor and kicked it across to De’Andre Hunter, whose 3-pointer knotted the game 68-all with 12.98 seconds left.

Texas Tech had a couple chances to win the game in regulation, but Jarrett Culver missed the first attempt. Virginia got the rebound but threw the ball out of bounds with a single second left, and Culver missed his second try on the in-bound.

— Dave Skretta reporting from Minneapolis.

