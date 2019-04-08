AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Spinal Cord and Injury Disorder Center officially opened at the new VA Hospital in Aurora. The ribbon cutting ceremony was on Monday morning.

The center will provide specialized treatment for veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases like MS and ALS. It is hailed as an example for the rest of the nation.

“This is the most state-of-the-art facility that I’ve seen in the entire VA system. I would tell people in Washington where I work, to come here and see this because the conversation is being had in Washington and around the country right now, about community care and private care and all that. It would be a decidedly different conversation if people saw this and the services that are being provided in a facility like this,” said paralyzed veteran Carl Blake.

The first two patients will check into the facility on Tuesday. The center has 30 in-patient beds.