  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCapital One Championship Central
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora News, Paralyzed Veterans, Spinal Cord and Injury Disorder Center, VA Hospital

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Spinal Cord and Injury Disorder Center officially opened at the new VA Hospital in Aurora. The ribbon cutting ceremony was on Monday morning.

(credit: CBS)

The center will provide specialized treatment for veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases like MS and ALS. It is hailed as an example for the rest of the nation.

(credit: CBS)

“This is the most state-of-the-art facility that I’ve seen in the entire VA system. I would tell people in Washington where I work, to come here and see this because the conversation is being had in Washington and around the country right now, about community care and private care and all that. It would be a decidedly different conversation if people saw this and the services that are being provided in a facility like this,” said paralyzed veteran Carl Blake.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The first two patients will check into the facility on Tuesday. The center has 30 in-patient beds.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s