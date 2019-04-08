



“Friday night was my final night as a gymnast.”

Auburn senior Sam Cerio posted the statement on Instagram after suffering catastrophic injuries during a competition Friday night.

Cerio broke both of her legs and dislocated both of her knees on her first pass during the floor exercise, the Times-Picayune reported. She can be seen wailing in agony after she hits the floor.

**GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING: You will almost certainly find this video painful to watch**

Auburn’s coach Jeff Graba told Nola.com that Cerio came in slightly too high and reached for the ground a little too early.

Cerio was eventually carted off the floor — and the crowd gave her a standing ovation.

“She’s a trooper. The last thing she said was, ‘Go help the girls,’” Graba was quoted as saying.

Graba said Cerio’s teammates rallied around her — and continued with the competition.

“Sam is just so passionate in everything she does, especially with this team,” senior Abby Milliet was quoted as saying. “So I circled everybody together and I said, ‘We’re not going to do this. We’re not going to get sad. We can be sad later because it is sad. But we’re going to do what she would want us to do and light this fire. This is time for us to have a new fire. Sam wouldn’t want us to give up. She would fight harder.'”

The Tigers went on to get the highest regional score in program history, according to AuburnTigers.com.

#StickItForSam ✔️Second-highest score of the year

✔️Highest vault score of the year

✔️Second highest beam score of the year#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/yrgP5iObaq — Auburn Gymnastics (@AuburnGym) April 6, 2019

Cerio expressed her gratitude to her “Auburn family” in a post on Instagram.

“After 18 years I am hanging up my grips and leaving the chalk behind. I couldn’t be prouder of the person that gymnastics has made me to become. It’s taught me hard work, humility, integrity, and dedication, just to name a few,” Cerio wrote on Instagram. ” It may not have ended the way I had planned, but nothing ever goes as planned.”

Cerio will continue to reach for the stars in her chosen career. She’s an aerospace engineering major and has already accepted a job to work for Boeing in Seattle after graduation, according to Nola.com.