



– Peyton Manning will talk to fans around the country about the history of the NFL for a fun upcoming television series. The former Denver Broncos quarterback’s show — reportedly to be called “Peyton’s Places” — will be part of the celebration of its 100th season and it will be produced through a partnership between NFL Films and ESPN.

Ross Ketover of NFL Films described the show on an episode of The Peter King Podcast last week as a “gift for the fans.”

“I think (Manning) was excited about the idea of experiencing the NFL through his love of history, through his love of the game, but also how much he respects the legends throughout the history of the league,” Ketover said.

He said the show’s 30 episodes will also include visits with legendary players such as quarterback Joe Namath.

“We travel across the country with Peyton, he’s running Jerry Rice’s workout hill, he’s watching game film with Roger Staubach on the giant jumbotron in the Cowboys Stadium,” Ketover said.

There’s no word so far on if Manning will do one of the episodes in Omaha, the Nebraska city whose name he yelled out so many times at the line of scrimmage during his playing career.

The air dates of all the episodes will be announced at a later date.

Manning was one of dozens of NFL players — current and retired — who was featured in a commercial that aired during Super Bowl LIII to celebrate the NFL’s centennial. Manning and former Denver teammate Von Miller were featured in the ad.

NFL Films will also produce a series that selects the 100 greatest teams, plays, games, characters and game changers. Also, an all-time team is being chosen and will be featured in an NFL TV series.