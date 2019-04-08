DENVER (CBS4)– “Penguinaut” is this year’s choice for One Book One Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis joined Denver Mayor Michael Hancock to read the book to children on Monday.

The book was revealed at the Denver Central Library on Monday morning. Each year the program targets preschoolers by encouraging them to read at least one book, hopefully the year’s selection.

Penguinaut tells the story of Orville the penguin and his out-of-this world adventures.

The program gives 75,000 copies of the same book to every 4-year-old in Colorado. The book is available in either English or Spanish.