DENVER (CBS4) — “WWE Live” is coming to the Pepsi Center on Saturday, June 15. The show will feature Kofi Kingston versus WWE Champion Daniel Bryan with Rowan, AJ Styles versus Randy Orton, plus The New Day, Rey Mysterio and more.

Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan (credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images For WWE)

Pre-sale tickets will be available April 10 at 10 a.m. and regular ticket sales begin April 12 at 10 a.m. through Altitude Tickets. You can also call 866.461.6556.

Tickets start at $20. VIP Experiences are available starting at $399.

