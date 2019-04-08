  • CBS4On Air

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) –– Relatives say the remains of a sailor who died when the Japanese sank the USS Oklahoma during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor will be brought back to Wyoming for reburial.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reported last week that the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified the remains of Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class George Hanson last December.

Bob Gerard, of Fort Collins, says his uncle will be interred in the family plot in Laramie, Wyoming later this year.

Gerard says he and his siblings submitted swabs of DNA to the agency about six years ago, leading to the positive identification.

Hanson was among the 429 crewmembers killed when the battleship capsized after being hit by aerial torpedoes during the surprise attack on military installations in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941.

