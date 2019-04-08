



– CBS4 has a long history with The Adoption Exchange , a non-profit organization which finds adoptive families for children living in foster care. CBS4 has been featuring those children on Wednesday’s Child for nearly 40 years.

Among them was David Eaton. He was a Wednesday’s Child in 1986, when he was just 12-years-old. Recently, we caught up with Eaton and his dog, Heavena.

“The Adoption Exchange was really trying their best to get me a family,” Eaton told CBS4.

Eaton was actually featured on Wednesday’s Child several times as part of the effort to find him a home.

“That was lots of fun because your friends could see you on T.V. And you could tell the whole entire school that you were on T.V., and you were famous,” Eaton remembered.

Beyond being famous, Eaton yearned for the support of a loving family.

“With a family, they will fight for your rights, and they will fight for your well meaning of life,” Easton explained.

As the years wore on, the fun turned to disappointment. David never found a family.

“When I look back, now I have a little bit more awareness,” he said. “Now I’m able to communicate what are my needs, what are my struggles. Back then, it was a little difficult.”

Despite the difficult times, Eaton is a huge proponent of The Adoption Exchange.

“The Adoption Exchange…they adopt from the heart.”

And he has no regrets.

“I’m enjoying life, and I’m glad that I did those experiences because they help make me who I am today.”

You can support The Adoption Exchange and help them find loving families for children living in foster care by tuning in to CBS4 for A Day for Wednesday’s Child on Wednesday, April 10th. Britt Moreno will be hosting a full day of raising money and awareness for The Adoption Exchange.