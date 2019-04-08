JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man has pleaded guilty to setting eight fires that killed six horses last year. Prosecutors say they still don’t have a clear motive about why Earnest Maynes set those fires.

Maynes burned down a barn near 3rd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Lakewood on April 28, 2018 that killed the horses. It was one of eight fires that were set the same day in the same area.

Maynes pleaded guilty to 11 felony counts. He could be sentenced to 34 years in prison without parole because of prior felony convictions.