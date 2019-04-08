  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Earnest Maynes, Jefferson County, Lakewood News, Sheridan Boulevard, West Metro Fire & Rescue

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man has pleaded guilty to setting eight fires that killed six horses last year. Prosecutors say they still don’t have a clear motive about why Earnest Maynes set those fires.

Earnest Maynes (credit: Lakewood Police)

Maynes burned down a barn near 3rd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Lakewood on April 28, 2018 that killed the horses. It was one of eight fires that were set the same day in the same area.

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

Maynes pleaded guilty to 11 felony counts. He could be sentenced to 34 years in prison without parole because of prior felony convictions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s