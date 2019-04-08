



DENVER (247 SPORTS) -The life of a jet-setting, highly-coveted NFL draft prospect isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Missouri quarterback Drew Lock and South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel proved as much, uploading a video to social media which briefly chronicled their arrival to Denver for official top-30 visits with the Broncos’ brass.

The clip shows the two exploring the “middle of nowhere” and grabbing a bite to eat. Check it out below, with a hat-tip to r/DenverBroncos on reddit.

The Broncos’ interest in Lock needs no further explanation; general manager John Elway supposedly is “smitten” by the gunslinger, who was brought in for a two-day workout. Read into that what you will. (The club will also host Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins this week.)

A first-team All-SEC selection, Samuel is an explosive receiver and special-teamer who blew up the Scouting Combine, blazing the 40 in 4.48 seconds and posting a 39-inch vertical jump. He totaled 148 receptions for 2,076 yards and 16 touchdowns across four seasons for the Gamecocks. He added an additional seven touchdowns as a rusher and four scores as a kick returner.

Samuel has been likened to Green Bay star WR Davante Adams. He’s expected to be chosen on Day 2 of the draft, for which the Broncos hold eight overall selections, including the No. 10 overall pick — Lock’s floor.