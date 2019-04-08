  • CBS4On Air

By Dominic Garcia
Filed Under:Castle Rock Police, Cellphone Drop Off, Domestic Violence, Douglas County News, Lone Tree Police, Parker Police

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Several police departments in Douglas County are coming together to help victims of domestic violence. In recognition of National Victim’s Rights Week, victims assistance units from the Parker Police Department, Castle Rock Police Department and the City of Lone Tree Police Departments are asking people to donate their old, gently used cellphones.

(credit: CBS)

They will be donated to victims of domestic violence so they can use them in emergency situations.

“Sometimes abusers take everything in a domestic violence situation including the victim’s phones, vehicles, all sorts of things,” said Amanda Hollander with the Parker Police Department.

(credit: CBS)

Experts say these phones may be the victim’s only chance to dial 911 in the event of an emergency.

“It’s something the abuser doesn’t know they have. So to be able to have that comfort knowing that if something happens they can go and get their secret cell phone and dial 911 they have a little more sense of security in their home,” Hollander told CBS4.

(credit: CBS)

The cellphones can be dropped off at any of the locations below between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., from April 8 to April 12, 2019. Please include chargers or extra batteries for the phones if possible.

A donation form is available upon request for tax deduction purposes.

Drop-off locations:

Castle Rock Police Department
100 Perry Street

Parker Police Department
18600 Lincoln Meadows Parkway

Lone Tree Police Department
9220 Kimmer Drive, #120

Dominic Garcia

