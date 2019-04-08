  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears
Filed Under:April Snowstorm, Blizzard, Colorado Weather, Denver Weather

DENVER (CBS4) – The new work and school week will start off extremely mild for this time of year with afternoon highs approaching record levels by Tuesday. We will see occasional clouds passing through but it will remain dry. The only weather hazard in the short-term will be occasional gusty winds.

Those winds will combine with record-level temperatures on Tuesday to create high fire danger on the eastern plains. Most locations along and east of the Front Range Foothills are already under a fire weather watch.

By Wednesday a powerful spring storm will move across Colorado and it will bring a strong cold front along with rain changing over to snow. The low pressure will produce very strong winds by Wednesday night and early Thursday. For some areas blizzard conditions are possible.

Chris Spears

