



CrossFit, a popular high-intensity interval training (HIIT) program that has spawned a host of imitators and similar chains, has over a dozen official locations in town. But where to find the best- for your needs?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top interval training gyms in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret weight set to produce a list of where to venture next time you’re looking to change up your workout.

CrossFit DeCO

Topping the list is CrossFit DeCO. Located at 923 W. Ninth Ave. in Lincoln Park, the interval training workout station, personal training and yoga spot is the highest rated gym of its kind in Denver, boasting five stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp.

CrossFit 720

Next up is Five Points’s CrossFit 720, situated at 2134 Curtis St. With five stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

CrossFit Colfax

In Capitol Hill check out Crossfit Colfax, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp. You can find it at 1516 Emerson St.

