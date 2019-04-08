DENVER (CBS4) – Four of the six military bases which could be the new home for U.S. Space Command are in Colorado. The two remaining locations are in Alabama and California.

Some congressional lawmakers are hoping the facility be in Florida.

“With all due respect to my colleague from Florida, Colorado is a mile closer to space than Florida is and a great place for space assets,” Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado said.

Buckley Air Force Base, Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, Peterson Air Force Base, and Schriever Air Force Base are the locations under consideration in Colorado. The Army’s Redstone Arsenal in Alabama and Vandenberg Air Force Base in California are also being considered.

The Air Force says the list has not been sent to the Secretary of the Air Force, Heather Wilson, for approval.

President Donald Trump announced the establishment of Space Command in December. It is part of the administration’s 2020 defense budget request to Congress.

Space Force would work under the Air Force and alongside the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of the Navy.

A hearing with the Senate Armed Services Committee is scheduled next week.