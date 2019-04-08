AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police say a hit-and-run victim laid on the side of the road badly injured for more than 20 minutes before anyone called 911. The victim was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Kingston Street Monday morning after midnight.

Police said the adult, male driver left the scene and the victim behind. However, after speaking with family, the driver returned. By the time that happened, someone passing by located the victim who died at a nearby hospital.

Police said the suspect, who was arrested, may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. The victim, who was not identified, was hit so hard their body was thrown more than 30 yards to the other side of the intersection.

The death brought back vivid and horrific memories for Juan Luevanos. He owns Real De Minas, a Mexican restaurant at the same intersection. In October of 2017, his brother was killed in the same intersection.

“He walked at the light, and somebody hit him,” Luevanos said.

Fransisco Luevanos was killed as he left work. Much like the incident Monday morning, Fransisco was killed by a hit-and-run driver shortly after the midnight hour. Unfortunately, the Luevanos family still does not know who killed their loved one.

“The (suspect) left. It was like hit-and-run,” Juan said.

Cameras at the intersection were able to record a white pickup truck hitting Fransisco the night he died. Police said it was stolen and located the vehicle. However, the suspect was never identified.

Now, with one more person killed the same way his brother was, Juan said he hoped more people would slow down and take accountability for the mistakes they make.

“They should stop and see what is going on. Why did they hit and run? There are people dead there. They should stop,” Juan said.

Editor’s Note: The Aurora Police Department reported the hit-and-run Monday morning took place at the intersection of Colfax and Kenton. However, video surveillance CBS4 obtained from multiple companies along Colfax, and investigative markings on the cement, showed that was the incorrect intersection. The video, and evidence markers, were located on intersection east at Colfax and Kingston.