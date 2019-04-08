



A moose and calf in Breckenridge were relocated on Monday after a run-in with a dog and its owner. Police and wildlife officials responded.

Authorities say the dog was on a retractable leash and agitated the calf.

When the dog returned to the owner, the cow followed injuring the dog owner.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers tranquilized the cow and calf and then relocated them.

Authorities urge the public to give all wildlife space and to not harass them.

