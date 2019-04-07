  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFace the Nation
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMeSports: The Price of the Grind
    12:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, NHL Playoffs


DENVER (CBS4) — With the regular season concluded with Saturday night’s action, the NHL announced its playoff schedule Sunday morning.

The Colorado Avalanche secured the last playoff spot in the Western Conference and will face the Calgary Flames, the best team this season in the conference.

The first game of the best-of-seven series is set for Thursday at 8 p.m.MT. The first team to win five games advances to the second round.

The Avs wrapped up the 2018-19 season with a road loss Saturday in San Jose. The Sharks are the conference’s No.2 seed.

Colorado lost all three times it faced Calgary this season, including once in overtime. But the teams have not faced off since Jan. 9.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s