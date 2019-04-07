



With the regular season concluded with Saturday night’s action, the NHL announced its playoff schedule Sunday morning.

The Colorado Avalanche secured the last playoff spot in the Western Conference and will face the Calgary Flames, the best team this season in the conference.

The first game of the best-of-seven series is set for Thursday at 8 p.m.MT. The first team to win five games advances to the second round.

The Avs wrapped up the 2018-19 season with a road loss Saturday in San Jose. The Sharks are the conference’s No.2 seed.

It’s April 7th. And our season is just getting started. GOOD MORNING FROM THE PLAYOFFS.#StanleyCup #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/DHR6rEejgm — x- Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 7, 2019

Colorado lost all three times it faced Calgary this season, including once in overtime. But the teams have not faced off since Jan. 9.