MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in Mesa County arrested 10 people after a three-day internet sex predator operation. They say the suspects tried to have sex with children or engage in prostitution.

Numerous agencies were involved including the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators posted ads for sex with children on several websites, social media sites, and applications.

The suspects arrested are named as:

Aaron Kenneth Tydingco Apatang, 22, of Grand Junction for the charges of Internet Luring of a Child (Class 4 Felony), Internet Sexual Exploitation of a Child (Class 4 Felony), Enticement of a Child (Class 4 Felony) and Criminal Attempt of Sexual Assault on a Child (Class 5 Felony)

Steven Bruckner, 35, of Grand Junction, for the charge of Soliciting for child prostitution (Class 3 Felony)

Jason Gullion, 40, of Grand Junction, for the charges of two counts of Criminal Attempt of Sexual Assault on a Child Victim less than 15 years at least 4 year difference in age (Class 5 Felony), and two counts of Soliciting for Child Prostitution (Class 3 Felony).

Michael Duane Jones, 57, of Grand Junction, for the following charges:

Two counts of Soliciting for child prostitution (Class 3 Felony)

Two counts of Pandering a Child (Class 5 Felony)

Two counts of Patronizing a Prostituted Child (Class 3 Felony)

Two counts of Criminal Attempt of Sexual Assault on a Child (Class 5 Felony)

Two counts of Possession of Weapons by Previous Offenders (Class 6 Felony)

Four counts of Distribution/Manufacturing/Possession with the intent to Distribute more than ½ oz- ½ lb of Schedule I/II or >1/4oz-1/4lb of Meth, Heroin, Ktamine or Cath or >10mg-50mg FLU (Class 2 Drug Felony)

One count of Special Circumstance used/displayed/possessed on person or within reach a Deadly Weapon during Offense (Class 1 Drug Felony)

Terry Royster, 57, of Grand Junction, for the charges of Soliciting for Child Prostitution (Class 3 Felony) and Criminal Attempt of Sexual Assault on a Child (Class 5 Felony).

Robert Louis Woodruff III, 34, of Gastonia, NC, for the charges of Internet luring of a Child with Intent of Sexual Contact Exploitation (Class 4 Felony), and Criminal Attempt of Sexual Assault on a Child Victim less than 15 years at least 4-year difference in age (Class 5 Felony).

Austin James Pierce, 20, was arrested on an active warrant for Failure to Appear. The warrant was issued related to on his recent arrest from a Mesa County Sheriff’s Office case where the victim is 14 years old. Pierce was also charged with Violation of Protection Order for having communication with the victim in the sex assault case.

The following people were issued a summons to appear in court:

Kimberly Anderson, 40, for the charge of Prostitution (Class 3 Misdemeanor)

Dustin Kelleher, 40, of Fruita, for the charge of Prostitution (Class 3 Misdemeanor)

Jennifer Smith, 49, of Clifton, for the charge of Prostitution (Class 3 Misdemeanor)