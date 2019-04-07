  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Franktown, Franktown Fire Protection District

FRANKTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) — An as-yet unnamed off-duty firefighter launched into action Saturday afternoon when a destructive garage fire began to move into the main residence.

(credit: Twitter/Franktown Fire Protection District)

The fire was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the home near the intersection of Flintwood Road and E. Grant Road. The location is about four miles directly east of Franktown.

(credit: Twitter/Franktown Fire Protection District)

Three dogs were immediately rescued as the fire encroached on the home, according to details provide by the Franktown Fire Protection District.

It took longer to get to a cat, but the feline was eventually located. Firefighters resuscitated it, and it was taken to a local emergency vet. There has been no update Sunday about its condition.

(credit: Facebook/Franktown Fire Protection District)

The fire was declared under control a little than an hour into the firefight.

The cause of it is still under investigation.

(credit: Facebook/Tim Tonge and Franktown Fire Protection District)

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s