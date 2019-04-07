FRANKTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) — An as-yet unnamed off-duty firefighter launched into action Saturday afternoon when a destructive garage fire began to move into the main residence.

The fire was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the home near the intersection of Flintwood Road and E. Grant Road. The location is about four miles directly east of Franktown.

Three dogs were immediately rescued as the fire encroached on the home, according to details provide by the Franktown Fire Protection District.

It took longer to get to a cat, but the feline was eventually located. Firefighters resuscitated it, and it was taken to a local emergency vet. There has been no update Sunday about its condition.

The fire was declared under control a little than an hour into the firefight.

The cause of it is still under investigation.