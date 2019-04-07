DENVER (CBS4) – The week ahead will be a dynamic one across Colorado as we start off with dry and extremely warm weather for this time of year. In fact by Tuesday we will see some places approach record-level temperatures. Denver’s record high for Tuesday is 81°F set in 1977. We are currently forecasting a high in the upper 70s to near 80°F.

Then by Wednesday a new storm will move into the region and it will bring a very strong cold front along with wet weather. It’s still a bit too early to project a specific timing and the potential snow totals, but it does look like rain will change to snow by Wednesday evening.

In addition to the snow we are expecting very strong wind to develop and last into the day on Thursday which could mean near blizzard conditions developing for some areas. Please note this storm is still over 3,000 miles away and the exact forecast is still uncertain.

Conditions should begin to recover somewhat on Friday as the storm moves away but there is the potential for another system to arrive over the upcoming weekend. Right now it looks to be slightly warmer and weaker than the mid-week storm with more rain than snow.