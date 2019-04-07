



Volunteers and organizers came together Sunday morning to help Colorado refugees in need. It’s the fourth year the Denver Health Foundation has put on this event.

Hundreds of volunteers spent time at Denver Health Lowry Clinic, serving refugees in Colorado.

“I think it really speaks to the importance that our community feels for welcoming new immigrants,” said Janine Young, Medical Director for the Denver Health Refugee Clinic.

“Kids who were born here, and kids who were born in other countries are all the same. They have the same things they love, there are toys in the back, the kids bond over this, they love it.”

Shabnam Abdullai, an 11-year-old refugee, got a lot of things she loved.

“Clothes, shoes, toys, everything,” she said.

Her brother, Mehran, was able to grab a few things he loved as well.

“I picked up a backpack, a football, and shoes and shirt pants,” he said.

Their father, Moammad, worked with the Army Corps of Engineers in Afghanistan, but it became too dangerous for his family and he asked to seek refuge in America.

“‘Afghanistan is too dangerous for me, what can I do?’ And they said, ‘Okay, I will help you.'”

He and his family have been in the United States since January of 2017. He’s grateful for events like these.

“It’s a lot of help for me and my life and my kids and for everything, it’s very good.”

His kids are grateful too.

“Thank you,” said Shabnam.

If you would like to donate to the cause, you can do so at www.denverhealthfoundation.org