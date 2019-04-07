



CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Aguilera has been practicing his dance moves for weeks in anticipation of Dancing with the Anchors! The event benefits Anchor Center for Blind Children.

Anchors from Denver’s TV news stations are paired up with a professional to showcase their moves on the ballroom dance floor at the Pinehurst Country Club.

The event will be Saturday, April 13 at 5 p.m. Tickets for the event are sold out, but each anchor/dancer team is raising money for the Anchor Center for Blind Children.

Each dollar donated equals a point for that team. The team which raises the most money will win the Mirror Ball Trophy. There will also be an award for most entertaining performance.

