



The Arvada Police Department announced Sunday morning that multiple arrests have been made in an incident involving a ‘chemical device’ that was thrown at an officer after midnight Saturday.

The officer and a nearby citizen were injured, APD stated in a press release. The officer was taken immediately to a hospital and released after treatment there. The citizen received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Per APD’s description, a male threw the device at the officer who had responded to a call of debris in the lanes of traffic. The incident occurred south of Ralston Valley Park after curfew hours.

As stated in the city code, “Anyone under 18 years of age is prohibited from being in a public place after 10 p.m. on Sunday thru Thursday nights, and after midnight (12 a.m.) on Friday and Saturday nights.” There are exceptions.

Arvada PD praised the community for its support in helping police make arrests within 24 hours of the incident.

No identities of those arrested have been released. An APD spokesman, in fact, said no further information would be released until Monday.