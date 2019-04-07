



Police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a young woman from Colorado Springs. Joshua Thomsen, 20, is behind bars without bond facing charges of murder, tampering with evidence and tampering with a deceased body.

Friends said that the victim, Amy Shrieves, 21, was full of light.

“She was just the most kindhearted, sweet person ever,” said Brook Ratcliff, Shrieves’ friend and former roommate.

Arrest documents indicated that she died Thursday in Park County. Hours after the shooting, officers surrounded the man who they say called 911 from a Walmart parking lot.

“He had possibly shot someone else four times. He’ll be outside of the vehicle, states that the weapons are inside of the car,” a police dispatcher said.

Friends told KKTV’s Jessica Leicht the victim and the suspect knew one another.

According to police records, the two drove to the mountains at Eleven Mile State Park where he shot her four times and then drove her body to the west side of Colorado Springs.

In his call to 911, Thomsen reportedly claimed that he had shot Shrieves at her own request. Loved ones do not believe his story.

“Amy was very smart, and like I said, she wouldn’t do that to herself,” said a friend, Jessica Wahlen.

“She didn’t ever think that he was going to do anything, I don’t think. And I told her to get a restraining order, like I said, but she didn’t ever do it, I don’t think,” Ratcliff said.