Former Buff Finds Another Identity After Suffering From DepressionFormer Colorado Buffalo safety Nick Fisher has been playing football since he was 4 years old.

German Márquez, Rockies Agree To $43M, Five-Year ContractThe blazing fastball of German Márquez elevated him to the big leagues. His investment in a couple of electric breaking pitches just earned him big bucks.

NHL Playoff Slate Announced; Avs Drop Puck Against Flames ThursdayThe Colorado Avalanche secured the last playoff spot in the Western Conference and will face the Calgary Flames, the best team this season in the conference.

Sharks Top Avalanche To Close Regular SeasonEvander Kane scored to make San Jose the first team in 10 years with at least four 30-goal scorers and the Sharks wrapped up the second-best record in the Western Conference by beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Saturday night.

Hard-Hitting Dodgers Get 7th Straight Win Over RockiesThe Dodgers have gone deep in all nine games this season, piling up 22 home runs. Los Angeles had four through nine games last year when the team set a franchise record with 235.

'I Did Say Yes': Rockies Fans Get Engaged During Home OpenerAlthough the Home Opener for the Colorado Rockies did not end with a win, for one couple, it is one game they will always remember. That’s because the win wasn’t the most important thing, it was the answer to a very special proposal.