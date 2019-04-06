CRAIG, Colo. (CBS4) — A 26-year-old Craig woman was charged with felony child abuse following the death of her young son in a Christmas Eve house fire last year, authorities announced Thursday.

Vanessa Jenkins faces one count of Negligent Child Abuse Resulting in Death.

Her bond was set at $10,000.

In a press release, the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Craig Police Department stated they could not release additional information about the case, other than alleging Jenkins “negligently and unreasonably placed the child in a situation that resulted in his death.”

Two days after the fire, Craig PD Captain Bill Leonard told CBS4 that the boy, Lane Cullen, and his mother were the only people home at the time of the fire.

Two Craig PD officers were immediately on scene, he said, and tried to enter the burning building. They first tried going in through the front door and then resorted to breaking the window where the child was thought to be.

“The photos show how engulfed that house was,” Leonard said. “I had two officers on scene within a minute. They made several efforts to get inside the room where the child was, and suffered injuries themselves trying.”

But, “it was too far gone.”

The officers suffered cuts, minor burns, and smoke inhalation, but were treated and released at the scene.

Jenkins is scheduled for two separate court dates later this month, the selection of either depending on whether or not she posts bond. If she does not, she will appear April 9.