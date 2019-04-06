



Volunteers and students involved in the nonprofit organization UpLift came together Saturday morning to serve the schools where they work. The projects at schools across Denver included painting, cleaning up school grounds as well as some landscaping.

“We came out here to give back to our community,” said North High School senior Anthony Gutierrez.

Anthony was one of many students participating in the first ever BIG Lift, a volunteer event giving back to schools where UpLift works.

“To see my community come together and actually work as a team and pick up and do all of this together is really lovely to see,” he said.

Anthony has been participating in UpLift since he was in 6th Grade, learning character and leadership development and making important friendships along the way.

“I had so much help and so many friends to get me through high school because there were hard times to go through during high school,” he said.

Elias Aguiler is a sophomore at North High School.

“UpLift has been a class where you get to meet new people and interact with kids you never even talked to or heard of,” he said.

Elias been involved in Uplift since middle school.

“To give back to the community, give back to the people where you come from and make sure that you leave an impact on what their high school experience was.”

The hope was these service projects would be a small way to provide a Big Lift to the community.

To learn more about UpLift and the services it provides, you can visit their website: https://coloradouplift.org/