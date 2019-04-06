AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora has their first full-time medical dog named Ralph. He’s a 7-year-old Golden Retriever.

Hospital officials held a special birthday celebration for Ralph on Friday. A typical day for Ralph includes a lot of snuggles.

“Ralph’s job is to help children heal, to help them cope with hospitalization. If we have a kid who has a hard time to take medicine, Ralph takes medicine and we can demonstrate that,” said Carla Oliver, a spokeswoman for Children’s.

The hospital hopes to expand its medical dog program to help more children.