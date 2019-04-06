  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMAt The Final Four
    2:00 PMThe Final Four Show
    4:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    6:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Children's Hospital Colorado, Ralph the Golden Retriever

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora has their first full-time medical dog named Ralph. He’s a 7-year-old Golden Retriever.

(credit: CBS)

Hospital officials held a special birthday celebration for Ralph on Friday. A typical day for Ralph includes a lot of snuggles.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“Ralph’s job is to help children heal, to help them cope with hospitalization. If we have a kid who has a hard time to take medicine, Ralph takes medicine and we can demonstrate that,” said Carla Oliver, a spokeswoman for Children’s.

(credit: CBS)

The hospital hopes to expand its medical dog program to help more children.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s