PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Pueblo police say a 13-year-old driver crashed into a home with her mother in the passenger seat. Investigators say the teenager lost control of the car, drove through a chain link fence and crashed into the home on Friday morning.

People were inside the home at the time, but police say no one was hurt.

The house needs extensive repairs and has since been condemned.

Details about why the teenager was driving in the first place have not been released.