Filed Under:Arapahoe County, Jefferson County, Littleton News, Polly A Deane Reservoir

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A lake in Littleton sprung a leak on Friday. The Polly A Deane Reservoir in Jefferson County is a locals favorite for fishing, but now is leaking.

(credit: CBS)

Officials are now draining the dam to “ensure the stability of the structure” according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Polly A Deane Reservoir (credit: CBS)

Officials at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says tree roots grew into a drainage pipe, and they noticed some soil erosion.

Crews will work to fix the dam over the next four weeks.

The Polly A Deane Reservoir also known as Hine Lake is southeast of C-470 and Bowles. Nearby homeowners have been notified about the leak.

