LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A lake in Littleton sprung a leak on Friday. The Polly A Deane Reservoir in Jefferson County is a locals favorite for fishing, but now is leaking.

Officials are now draining the dam to “ensure the stability of the structure” according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says tree roots grew into a drainage pipe, and they noticed some soil erosion.

Crews will work to fix the dam over the next four weeks.

The Polly A Deane Reservoir also known as Hine Lake is southeast of C-470 and Bowles. Nearby homeowners have been notified about the leak.