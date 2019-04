DENVER (CBS4) – Parker the Snow Dog is remembering an 18-year-old Broncos fan from Portland, Oregon. Martin Howe suffered from Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma and recently lost his battle, Parker announced on Saturday.

The pair tailgated just days before with family and friends.

“Cancer sucks!! @nittypdx, you might be gone but you’ll never be forgotten. The pain is gone my friend,” Parker stated on social media.

Parker and his owner made plans to take Martin and his family on a snowcat in the coming days.

“Martin was the heart of Broncos Country. He will be missed by many,” Parker posted.