



The City of Denver unveiled a draft plan for a large new project on the south side of Mile High Stadium. A parking lot covers most of the area, which is typically vacant outside of game days.

City officials want to redevelop the space into a mixed-use transit community which connects neighborhoods, is pedestrian-friendly and offers parks and public spaces.

The city has an online survey for the public to share its opinions.

