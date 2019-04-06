  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver News, Mile High Stadium


DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver unveiled a draft plan for a large new project on the south side of Mile High Stadium. A parking lot covers most of the area, which is typically vacant outside of game days.

Stadium District Master Plan map (credit: City of Denver)

City officials want to redevelop the space into a mixed-use transit community which connects neighborhoods, is pedestrian-friendly and offers parks and public spaces.

Mile High Stadium (credit: CBS)

The city has an online survey for the public to share its opinions.

