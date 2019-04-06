DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will enjoy another mild spring day with highs in the 40s and 50s across the mountains with 60s and even a few lower 70s in store for the eastern plains and western slope. Denver should top off somewhere around the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.

Your Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy as a weather system moves across the state. We are expecting a few scattered showers and maybe some thunderstorms after 2 p.m. today. If there are any snow showers they will be confined to areas above 10,000 feet in the mountains. For the Rockies game anticipate cloudy skies with temperatures mostly in the 50s. There is a 30% chance for a quick passing shower during the first few innings.

Sunday through Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies and warm weather. It will be a little windy as we move into the afternoon hours on Monday and Tuesday. That’s because our next storm will be moving in from the northwest. It promises a very abrupt change in the forecast starting Wednesday with much colder temperatures and a chance for rain and snow.