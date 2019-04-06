  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMFour Sides of the Story: Holy Loyola!
    12:00 PMFour Sides of the Story: UMBC vs UVA: Bracket Busted
    12:30 PMFour Sides of the Story
    1:00 PMAt The Final Four
    2:00 PMThe Final Four Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:15th Avenue, Blake Street, Denver Police, Hit And Run, Medina Alert

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say they found the truck believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Friday. It happened at 15th and Blake Street after the Colorado Rockies Home Opener.

The truck was one of three vehicles involved in the crash. The maroon 2006 Toyota pickup truck sped away prompting a Medina Alert.

Denver police updated the situation Saturday morning saying the pedestrian died and the truck had been found. Investigators did not say whether they have someone in custody.

The pedestrian was rushed to Denver Health Medical Center after the crash. Details about the victim have not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s