DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say they found the truck believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Friday. It happened at 15th and Blake Street after the Colorado Rockies Home Opener.

The truck was one of three vehicles involved in the crash. The maroon 2006 Toyota pickup truck sped away prompting a Medina Alert.

Denver police updated the situation Saturday morning saying the pedestrian died and the truck had been found. Investigators did not say whether they have someone in custody.

The pedestrian was rushed to Denver Health Medical Center after the crash. Details about the victim have not been released.