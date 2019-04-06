ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A police officer was sent to the hospital after someone threw a “chemical device” at them. Police say it happened early Saturday morning near 68th Avenue and Beech Street.

The officer responded to a call about traffic signs in the road. That’s when a male threw the device. A subsequent gas injured the officer and another person. The officer was taken to the hospital, while the other person was treated at the scene.

Both are doing okay now.

“I want everyone to know Arvada Police will use every resource available to track down and hold accountable those responsible,” said Arvada Police Chief Link Strate.

Investigators say this happened near a park.

If anyone knows more about what happened, you’re asked to call Det. Heivilin with the Arvada Police Department at 720-898-6733.