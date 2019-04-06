Comments
LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – Beehive the 60s Musical is playing right now at the Lone Tree Fine Arts Center. Candy Brown, the director and choreographer, and Piper Lindsay Arpan joined CBS4 This Morning on Saturday to talk about the show and why it’s a must see.
LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – Beehive the 60s Musical is playing right now at the Lone Tree Fine Arts Center. Candy Brown, the director and choreographer, and Piper Lindsay Arpan joined CBS4 This Morning on Saturday to talk about the show and why it’s a must see.
It runs through next weekend ending Sunday, April 13.’
LINK: Beehive The 60s Musical