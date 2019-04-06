  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Final Four Show
    4:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    6:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    9:00 PMCBS4 News Special Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beehive The 60s Musical, Lone Tree Arts Center, Lone Tree News


LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – Beehive the 60s Musical is playing right now at the Lone Tree Fine Arts Center. Candy Brown, the director and choreographer, and Piper Lindsay Arpan joined CBS4 This Morning on Saturday to talk about the show and why it’s a must see.

It runs through next weekend ending Sunday, April 13.’

LINK: Beehive The 60s Musical

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s