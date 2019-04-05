



— Fire crews are fighting a wildfire estimated to be burning on about 300 acres on Colorado’s plains. The Gazette reported that the fire started Thursday night in a riverbed near the Bent County Correctional Facility in a rural area east of Las Animas.

Bent County emergency manager Rick Stwalley said seven people were evacuated Friday because of the fire but the number could rise because of the high fire danger.

The area and the rest of the Colorado’s southeastern corner are under a red flag warning because of gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)