Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Washington Park, using both Yelp data and Hoodline statistics to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Devil’s Food Bakery & Cookery

Topping the list is breakfast and brunch spot Devil’s Food Bakery & Cookery, which offers coffee and tea and more. Located at 1020 S. Gaylord St., it’s the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 676 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant offers a mix of breakfast classics, such as challah french toast, Belgian waffles and egg dishes for breakfast, and salad, sandwiches and entrees (chicken pot pie, shrimp and grits, etc.) for lunch. On the beverage menu, look for coffee, juices and teas, as well as signature cocktails, wine and craft beer.

Max Gill and Grill

Next up is traditional American spot Max Gill and Grill, which offers seafood and more, situated at 1052 S. Gaylord St. With four stars out of 481 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

The menu is a blend of fish and seafood and meat (chicken, pork and steak). The raw bar features oysters, tuna and shrimp, while there is grilled mahi and lobster and shrimp linguine. On the “turf” section, look for ribs and Kona rubbed top sirloin. To wash it all down, there is an extensive drink menu with signature cocktails and martinis, spirits, wine and beer.

Fooducopia

Fooducopia, a wine bar and breakfast and brunch spot that offers sandwiches and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 332 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1939 E. Kentucky Ave. to see for yourself.

Most of the food at Fooducopia is locally sourced from small producers and organically grown. The lunch menu includes the mushroom pesto sandwich (organic crimini mushrooms, roasted red peppers, provolone and house-made pesto on ciabatta bread) and the Farmyard Salad (organic greens, avocado, quinoa, walnuts and berries). For dinner, check out pan-seared duck breast and marinated grilled pork tenderloin.

Homegrown Tap & Dough

Check out Homegrown Tap & Dough, which has earned four stars out of 281 reviews on Yelp. You can find the beer garden and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, at 1001 S. Gaylord St.

As the restaurant’s name suggests, it serves house-made pasta and hand-tossed wood-fired pizza, while the buns for sandwiches and burgers are made fresh. Also, the spot has rare craft beers on tap. Plus, don’t miss any action from the big game on any of its large-screen TVs, or play a classic arcade game in the game room.

Article provided by Hoodline.