



From arts and entertainment in Boulder to free tennis lessons, here’s 4 fun things to do this weekend.

6th Annual Boulder Arts Week

Celebrate the rich diversity of Boulder’s arts scene at the 6th Annual Boulder Arts Week. Explore the inclusive celebration of Boulder’s vibrant cultural offerings and thriving creativity. Check out free shows, art walks, performances, and workshops around the city.

Free Tennis Clinic

Brush up on your tennis skill Saturday! Head to the Gates Tennis Center in Denver for a free tennis clinic. You must be 15 years or older to attend. It’s open to all skill levels.

“Beehive: The 60’s Musical”

Celebrate the rockin’ women who made music in the 60s so special. “Beehive The 60s Musical” will have you dancing in your seat! The tribute includes music from icons like Janis Joplin, Areatha Franklin, and every woman in between. Performances run today through next Saturday. Tickets start at $36.

Arvada Kite Festival

Whether you’re a kite enthusiast, or just like being a spectator, head to the Stenger Soccer Complex in Arvada Sunday for the Arvada Kite Festival. Enjoy exciting outdoor activities with the entire family. It’s free to attend.