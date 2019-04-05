  • CBS4On Air

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Adams County District Attorney charged a man with 12 counts of sexual assault on a child involving three girls on Friday. Matthew Paul Barnett of Thornton was arrested at Denver International Airport.

Barnett, 33, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault on a child, three counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, two counts of sexual assault on a child as a pattern of abuse and four counts of committing an aggravated sex offense, which is a sentence enhancer.

Thornton police arrested Barnett at DIA on Friday where he works as a TSA agent. Investigators say the alleged assaults did not happen at the airport.

He will be formally advised of the charges against him in court next week.

