CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (CBS4) – The 32-year-old Florissant man accused of killing his 29-year-old fiancee last November faced a judge for an arraignment hearing on Friday morning, but it was continued due to ongoing forensic testing. Patrick Frazee is charged with two counts of murder and three counts of solicitation of murder in the death of Kelsey Berreth.

Patrick Frazee in court on Friday (credit CBS)

Berreth was last seen on Thanksgiving Day in her hometown of Woodland Park and police have yet to find her body.

(credit CBS)

Frazee was expected to enter a plea on the charges he faces on Friday but that won’t happen now until the new date for the hearing — May 24. He has been in custody since his arrest.

Kelsey Berreth (credit: Woodland Park Police)

Prosecutors say Frazee killed Berreth and then burned her body. Crews have been searching for her remains at a landfill in Fountain for more than a month.

